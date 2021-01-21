This Chinese Ride-Sharing Company Will Allocate $10 Million to Support Vaccination Efforts Around the World

January 21, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The company will also grant 7,500 travel discount coupons in order to support the transfer of IMSS medical personnel in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California.

DiDi reported on the creation of a $ 10 million international fund with the goal of supporting vaccination efforts around the world. In Mexico, 25 million pesos will be initially invested with the possibility of being extended as the situation evolves.

The resources will go towards free or deeply discounted trips to support the transfer of common users and medical personnel to vaccination centers for COVID-19 .

“COVID-19 has changed everything. It slowed down our lives and slowed down the cities. Now, we would like to be part of the solution by working closely with local governments to get cities moving again, "said Jean Liu, president of the company.

In Mexico, the mobility company seeks to meet local needs, and adapting to the National Vaccination Policy, it will implement the " DiDi Vaccinate " option in its application, which will grant coupons for trips to vaccination centers from Stage 2 of the National Vaccination Policy, with a focus on adults over 60 years of age and later on the rest of the population.

Image: Courtesy of DiDi.

To have access to trips to vaccination centers, it will be necessary for users to access the DiDi Vaccinate option in the DiDi Pasajero application and upload the requested documentation. Subsequently, they will be paid a coupon of up to 60 pesos discount, which will be valid during the vaccination stage that corresponds to them.

In the same way, the app will allow a passenger to obtain another coupon by uploading the documents of an older adult or any third party to their account to accompany them in the transfer to be vaccinated, with prior authorization.

A coupon of up to 200 pesos a day will be paid to the aforementioned personnel to be used on their trips to the hotels assigned for their residence. This is equivalent to an investment of up to 1.5 million pesos and will be available during January of the current year, evaluating its extension as the situation evolves.