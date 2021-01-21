Coronavirus

This Chinese Ride-Sharing Company Will Allocate $10 Million to Support Vaccination Efforts Around the World

In Mexico, the application will implement the "DiDi Vaccinate" option, which will grant coupons for trips to vaccination centers starting from Stage 2 of the National Vaccination Policy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Chinese Ride-Sharing Company Will Allocate $10 Million to Support Vaccination Efforts Around the World
Image credit: Cortesía de DiDi

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The company will also grant 7,500 travel discount coupons in order to support the transfer of IMSS medical personnel in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California.

DiDi reported on the creation of a $ 10 million international fund with the goal of supporting vaccination efforts around the world. In Mexico, 25 million pesos will be initially invested with the possibility of being extended as the situation evolves.

The resources will go towards free or deeply discounted trips to support the transfer of common users and medical personnel to vaccination centers for COVID-19 .

“COVID-19 has changed everything. It slowed down our lives and slowed down the cities. Now, we would like to be part of the solution by working closely with local governments to get cities moving again, "said Jean Liu, president of the company.

In Mexico, the mobility company seeks to meet local needs, and adapting to the National Vaccination Policy, it will implement the " DiDi Vaccinate " option in its application, which will grant coupons for trips to vaccination centers from Stage 2 of the National Vaccination Policy, with a focus on adults over 60 years of age and later on the rest of the population.

Image: Courtesy of DiDi.

To have access to trips to vaccination centers, it will be necessary for users to access the DiDi Vaccinate option in the DiDi Pasajero application and upload the requested documentation. Subsequently, they will be paid a coupon of up to 60 pesos discount, which will be valid during the vaccination stage that corresponds to them.

In the same way, the app will allow a passenger to obtain another coupon by uploading the documents of an older adult or any third party to their account to accompany them in the transfer to be vaccinated, with prior authorization.

The company will also grant 7,500 travel discount coupons in order to support the transfer of IMSS medical personnel in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California.

A coupon of up to 200 pesos a day will be paid to the aforementioned personnel to be used on their trips to the hotels assigned for their residence. This is equivalent to an investment of up to 1.5 million pesos and will be available during January of the current year, evaluating its extension as the situation evolves.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Sale of fake vaccines against COVID-19 grew 400% on the 'dark web'

Coronavirus

Department Stores in Mexico City Ask to Reopen

Coronavirus

This Spanish Company Developed a Mask That Claims to Deactivate Coronavirus in 2 Hours