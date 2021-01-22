Cinematic Appeal: Sony FX6

January 22, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The business of content creation is booming, and Sony is offering the best tools for professional videographers to take advantage of this trend. The new FX6 (Model ILME-FX6V) camera is the latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line.

It features a 10.2MP full-frame, backilluminated Exmore R CMOS sensor with enhanced ISO for shooting in low light conditions. FX6 offers advanced auto focus technology, which allows for tracking fast-moving objects in slow motion without losing focus. The camera also has a 3.5-inch LCD viewfinder that can be attached on multiple locations of the camera body. Made for content creators who are always on the go, FX6 sports a durable magnesium alloy chassis and weighs just 1.96 pounds.

Sony FX6 Camera. Source: Sony

It also features a modular design that allows it to easily pair with accessories such as grips, viewfinders, gimbals, and drones.

Last but definitely not the least, FX6 churns out cinematic video and includes a 12G-SDI output that also supports 16-bit RAW, HDMI output, time code in/out, built-in Wi-Fi, and four-channel audio recording.

Related: Picture This: Sony Alpha 7S III