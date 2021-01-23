IKEA

IKEA will open a store in Puebla, this would be its second branch in Mexico

The multinational furniture company unveiled its new store located in the Vía San Ángel shopping center, in Puebla, which will start operations in the first half of 2022.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

IKEA is the chain of furniture, accessories and solutions focused on the home , now it announced that its second store in Mexico will be located in Puebla , in the Vía San Ángel shopping center.

This Friday, IKEA reported through Twitter that "its dream of reaching more homes is coming true", since from the first half of the following year it will reach that state.

In the message of his publication IKEA.MX he expressed, “We are very excited because little by little our dream of reaching more homes is coming true and today we can say Hej! mole, cemitas and sweet potatoes; because from the first semester of 2022, Puebla will be the home of our second store! "

Image: @mx_ikea via Twitter

The Swedish company planned to open its first store located in Mexico City in the fall of last year. However, due to the pandemic, this date was moved to the first quarter of 2021. It is worth mentioning that in October of the previous year they launched their e-commerce site in order to start serving their consumers. Its online store has 16 categories and deliveries only in Mexico City and some municipalities in the State of Mexico.

According to the furniture multinational, IKEA , there are already a total of 422 stores in more than 50 markets worldwide.

Image: Depositphotos.com

To learn more: IKEA launches its online store in Mexico

