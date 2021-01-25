Small Businesses Create More Employment Opportunities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

January 25, 2021 3 min read

Emphasizing on the importance of the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath while interacting with the reporters on Monday said that encouraging local production leads to creation of employment opportunities.

“We have created development clusters in every district to augment the local economy. The MSME sector has boomed and with little investments this sector has created a lot of job opportunities through a technology led model which is our focus,” said Adityanath.

UP which is considered one of the largest states both in terms of area and population through its “one district one product scheme” have exported goods worth INR 116,000 crore from local businesses.

Adityanath highlighted that his government has connected all its state policies to that of the centre to get maximum benefit.

Taking pride, the chief minister said that the UP government in the past few years have created an environment for opportunities and investments in the state. “When we encourage local production in the state it creates more employment and leads to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

The state, which has a population of around 20 million, higher than few of the scandenavian countries has secured the second spot in the government’s think tank - Niti Aayog’s ease of doing business from 12th spot, indicating that the state welcomes investors and manufactures across the globe with open arms.

However, he did mention that the state is also looking at the larger investment. The state has created desks for various countries such as the UK, Korea, Japan., etc who work with these countries to help them invest in the country.

To further boost the economy in the state, Adityanath after a year of taking CM’s office organized an investment summit, which concluded with drawing investment worth INR 4.7 lakh crore. Of the said amount, 45 per cent has already been executed.

Even during the pandemic wrecked year, UP was able to bring in investment worth INR 55, 000 crore due to its liberalized policy.

Speaking on the state policy, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there are different policies put in place with respect to the sectors. He mentioned that these policies will not be changed before its tenure and if faced with any difficulty investors/manufacturers can directly address it to the CM’s office. He further stressed that the state is ready to welcome big businesses in the country and ensured its safety.

The state government has also put impetus to create a web of highways across the state to uplift back areas, connect them to business districts and create a developed infrastructure to attract investment. Apart from the existing highways, the Poorvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway, which are under construction, are designed to truncate travel time from remote areas to the state capital and Delhi.

The 340-km long Poorvanchal Expressway is expected to be operational in another three months. The state is also working on defense corridors with six nodes across the state. Some stretches of the new highways, in case of emergency, can also be used for landing and takeoff of jet fighter planes.