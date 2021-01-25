Medical Equipment Aggregator Quali55Care Raises Seed Funding From India Accelerator's Angel Investor Network

January 25, 2021 2 min read

Mumbai-based vendor aggregator of durable medical equipment, Quali55Care announced that it has raised seed funding from India Accelerator’s Angel Investor Network.

The startup will utilize the fresh capital to strengthen and establish its tech support to enable smarter delivery by creating an AI-based recommendation engine for end-users. The startup also aims to create a larger inventory pool across various geographic locations.

The startup claims that though there are several players in the post hospitalization phase, the healthcare sector lacks structured cost-effective medical equipment providers.

Founded in 2018 by Harddik K Patel, who had a 11 years stint with various banks, Raj Manta and Shraddha Kanal, Quali55Care is a technology-empowered healthcare company, aiming to deliver highly durable and affordable medical equipment on rental and sale. The startup claims that Its technology- driven online and offline platform brings a wide spectrum of quality medical equipment at various locations.

The startup had been bootstrapped for almost two years now and was incubated by India Accelerator in their summer cohort program of 2020.

In Patel’s own words, Quali55Care aims to become the Swiggy and Zomato of medical equipment. The company aims to launch AI/ML fueled recommendation engine with multilingual chatbot support for customers, expand its horizons pan Maharashtra and metro cities in near future and also invest in tech-based logistics support.

Upon investment, Mona Singh, co-founder of India Accelerator, said, “With technology at its core, Quali55Care is enabling faster access to quality medical equipment. The home care space has huge growth potential and the team is absolutely committed to making patient care a comfort of the home as well as easy and affordable. This bridge round will help the team to evolve their technology to make their deliveries efficient and cost-effective.”