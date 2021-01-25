A Business Model To Make Female Entrepreneurs Shine

January 25, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Aurela 18k Jewelry is a Mexican company founded by Alejandra Díaz Infante in 2014. It is a gold-plated and rhodium-plated jewelry brand that markets a variety of products such as earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets and even piercings. In addition, it offers a business opportunity for women who want to undertake.

The quality of its products is something that characterizes the brand, as the pieces do not stain or fade, nor do they cause allergies or irritate the skin. The material that you use in the gold plating, a hypoallergenic material, is considered an inherently antimicrobial metal, which allows bacteria to not survive in it. Even your parts are guaranteed. All these added values are a plus for your clients.

A replicable business model

Aurela 18k Jewelry not only offers quality in its merchandise, it also developed a replicable and profitable business model. The opportunity is for entrepreneurs who want to have a distribution in their city, that is, an Aurela 18k Jewelry showroom.

It is a physical space to serve the brand's wholesalers, a scheme that has already been proven to work in the cities of León and Irapuato, and in Guadalajara. Thus, entrepreneurs contribute to the growth of the wholesale network.

Aurela 18k Jewelry offers three different business models: gold, platinum and diamond. Each one has its own investment and profit scheme.

"At Aurela 18k Jewelry we give you marketing support, human resources support, digital catalogs, a system for managing your inventories, all the know how to operate and our expertise of more than six years in the jewelry industry", says Alejandra, the creator of the brand.

As for the designs, they remain in trend renewing the models very frequently. "This helps our entrepreneurs always have something new to offer their clients, and that their businesses have good growth."



Photo: Courtesy Aurela 18k Jewelry

A flexible business

The current trend marks a new way to generate income in the face of Covid-19, and Aurela 18k Jewelry responds to this by promoting a flexible business model for those women who were unemployed or who had a reduction in their salary. Everything, supported by a strong concept and a quality product.

Concerned about its entrepreneurs, the company independently provides opportunities for economic growth. “Each investor is an entrepreneur and has the freedom to seek how to improve the sales of his business to obtain more profit. It is a fairly flexible model ”, explains the founder.

Currently, Aurela 18k Jewelry has four distributors: two in León, Guanajuato, one in Irapuato, Guanajuato and one more in Guadalajara, Jalisco. In addition, it has a national presence thanks to its network of wholesalers.

“It's not about being included, but about creating your own space and then finding people who want to be part of it,” says Sophia Amoruso, founder of NastyGal. "Anything you can imagine, you can achieve," says Oprah Winfrey.

If you want to join this opportunity, you can contact the company on its website . Alejandra invites you to learn more details: "I will gladly assist you personally to answer all your questions and encourage you to undertake with us.