Vegan food

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat Partner to Develop Plant-Based Snacks

Beyond Meat's plant-based meat products, such as hamburgers and hot dogs, have gained popularity with consumers seeking alternatives to chicken, pork, and beef.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PepsiCo and Beyond Meat Partner to Develop Plant-Based Snacks
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Food and beverage brand PepsiCo and artificial meat substitute company Beyond Meat announced Tuesday that they will form a joint venture to develop plant-based protein snacks.

Beyond Meat's plant-based meat products , such as hamburgers and hot dogs, have gained popularity among consumers seeking alternatives to chicken, pork, and beef.

According to CNBC reports , with the alliance with PepsiCo, Beyond Meat will be able to distribute its brands with the resources of the beverage giant and expand its product line. Operations will be managed through a limited liability corporation called The PLANeT Partnership .

At the moment the financial terms of the company are unknown.

"PepsiCo represents the ideal partner for us in this exciting endeavor, one of global reach and importance," Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

If You Use WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram, You Need to Change These Security Settings

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Wants to 'Cover the Sun' to Help Counter Global Warming

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Shows off the Mega-Tunnel He Built in Las Vegas and Promises Themed Opening Party