PepsiCo and Beyond Meat Partner to Develop Plant-Based Snacks
Food and beverage brand PepsiCo and artificial meat substitute company Beyond Meat announced Tuesday that they will form a joint venture to develop plant-based protein snacks.
Beyond Meat's plant-based meat products , such as hamburgers and hot dogs, have gained popularity among consumers seeking alternatives to chicken, pork, and beef.
- To know more: Beyond Meat, a company that creates meat from vegetables, will be on the Stock Exchange for a value of one billion dollars
According to CNBC reports , with the alliance with PepsiCo, Beyond Meat will be able to distribute its brands with the resources of the beverage giant and expand its product line. Operations will be managed through a limited liability corporation called The PLANeT Partnership .
At the moment the financial terms of the company are unknown.
"PepsiCo represents the ideal partner for us in this exciting endeavor, one of global reach and importance," Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.