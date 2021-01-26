Business

Heaven, Amazon's Health Company That Didn't Work Out

While the e-commerce giant is doing great, this affiliate did not meet the same fate.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Heaven, Amazon's Health Company That Didn't Work Out
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon, which has been recognized for its accelerated growth in the past year, doesn't always win. Heaven, a healthcare affiliate of Jeff Bezos' company in conjunction with Berkshire and JPMorgan, is closing its doors.

According to CNBC , the firm announced to its employees on Monday, January 4, that they would be closing in February. This company was born with the objective of tackling one of the biggest problems faced by companies in the United States "the high and rising costs of health care for employees."

The initiative will end as a result of each of the three founding companies executing the projects separately with their own employees, obviating the need for the joint venture, according to CNBC.

For its part, an analysis by Blake Dodge in Business Insider , explains that the reasons why the company was terminated were lack of vision and having to deal with the different interests of the founding companies, which have different needs. In addition, they never managed to replace their CEO, Atul Gawande, who left his post in May 2020.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business

Former Pizza Delivery Man Created Gymshark, a $1.4 Billion Sportswear Brand

Business

Amazon and the Future of Pharmacy Market

Business

Exit Strategy: Don't Let Personal Motivations Conflict With Rational Business Decisions