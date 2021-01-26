Rappi-Banorte and Visa Launch Credit Card for Contactless and Annuity-Free Payments

January 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Rappi-Banorte Alliance announced the launch of its RappiCard Visa credit card, which can now be requested from the Rappi app. It has benefits such as cashback of up to 3%, zero annuity, up to 18 months without interest, 24/7 service and discounts of up to 50%.

During the month of November of last year, RappiCard released a waiting list to which more than 125,000 people registered in order to be able to request the RappiCard Visa card in advance. The wait is over, since any interested party -and user of the Rappi- app- can request it from the application.

“The RappiCard breaks paradigms in Mexico, it does not charge an annuity and offers incredible benefits. It is at another level in terms of user experience and transparency, so that our clients get more out of their money. We are very proud to start this journey together with our allies Banorte and Visa ”, said Juan Guerra, CEO of RappiPay Mexico.

Some elements that make the RappiCard Visa so innovative are the digital card, which is used to make purchases online and lives in the Rappi app, protected by password or biometrics offering greater security, and the physical card without numbers, verification code and printed expiration date that helps protect your data against fraud.

Additionally, the RappiCard Visa credit card allows you to make payments without physical contact, using wireless technology, quickly, safely and without friction. Visa's “contactless payments” technology will allow consumers to simply bring the physical card closer to the “NFC” (Near Field Communication) enabled point of sale terminal to complete the transaction. Today, “contactless payment” experiences are more relevant than ever and the benefits of speed and security are highly valued by consumers.

Ease and transparency

The app offers total transparency and control to the user; presents real-time transactions, shows your location on a map, allows one-click card lock / unlock, and offers 24/7 chat support.

As its name suggests, requesting and sending the RappiCard Visa is one of the easiest and fastest options that exist in Mexico. Customers can request the card directly in the Rappi application in around five minutes and schedule the shipment of the plastic on the day and time that suits them, subject to prior approval.



José Francisco Martha, General Director of Payment Methods, Digital Banking and Technology at Grupo Financiero Banorte, commented: “Our strategic alliance with Rappi is part of the great commitment that Banorte has with the digitization of banking in Mexico. Today banking services must be where customers are and when they require it. We will continue to be closer to Mexicans than anyone else, to listen carefully to what they need and to be able to offer them the best of banking and digital services. "

Luz Adriana Ramirez, General Director of Visa Mexico, stated: “The Visa alliance, as Rappi's exclusive partner, will support the strategy of consolidating Rappi as the first“ SuperApp ”in the region and strengthening its portfolio. In collaboration with Rappi and Banorte we launched innovative digital commerce solutions, such as RappiCard Visa, which provides Mexican consumers with a more secure, frictionless and contactless payment option, as well as unique benefits. At Visa, we will continue to enable fast, accessible and secure payment technologies to contribute to a prosperous and inclusive economy in Mexico that allows more people to take full advantage of the digital economy ”.