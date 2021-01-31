Made For Today's Challenges: HP Elitebook 840 G7 Notebook, Powered By Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

January 31, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to the Global Work-from-Home Experience Survey 2020, after self-discipline, the second-most significant driver of work-from-home success is high-quality remote collaboration.

Virtual collaboration was already growing more popular before this year, and now it’s proven to be a crucial business tool that keeps people connected when they can’t to meet face-to-face.

As such, leaders need to help people in their business connect and collaborate with the right tech- and they need to cover everything from performance, speed, and power, to mobile-friendly features like long-lasting battery life and fast battery charging.

Today, work can happen anywhere- and now your business can move forward faster with the HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook, powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processor.

Image courtesy HP.

The HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook is made for today’s challenges- with hardware- enforced security features and layers of protection below, inside, and above the operating system to prevent threats proactively and recover quickly in the event of a breach.

Sleek and light, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook also offers advanced features like secure, wide-angle webcams, hardened security features like self-healing BIOS, 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, HP Noise Cancellation, and the power and performance for smooth virtual collaboration.

A sophisticated choice, combining industry-leading security with beauty, durability, and functionality, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 Notebook, powered by Intel® Core™ i7 processor, is just what you need to move your business forward, faster.

