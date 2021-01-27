Zouk Raises Seed Funding From Titan Capital, Beardo And Mamaearth

January 27, 2021 3 min read

Mumbai-based vegan lifestyle brand Zouk on Wednesday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by investors, including Titan Capital and founders of Beardo and Mamaearth.

With this fresh round of investment, the company plans to expand its operations across India and abroad.

"We are thrilled to have such an amazing set of investors for Zouk. Each investor has achieved so much in the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) space. For us, this was a match made in heaven, and we look forward to their advice and support, as we scale up," said Disha Singh, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Zouk, while talking about the funding received.

The platform manufactures high-quality vegan bags, wallets, and accessories for its consumers. The selling point of the range of products is that all products are handmade by expert artisans in their in-house manufacturing facility in Mumbai. Customers love the fact that the products are vegan, with Indian prints and modern functionalities, the company said.

"We are excited to partner with the experienced duo of Disha and Pradeep. They have built a solid set of innovative products in the massive bags category, which we believe can be taken from India to the world," shared Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

The establishment is a PETA-approved vegan brand with a varied set of products including laptop bags, office bags, backpacks, handbags, sling bags, tote bags, chain wallets, mini wallets, eyewear cases, travel pouches, and scarves.

"Zouk's proudly Indian products resonate well with the Indian online consumers, who today want to support homegrown brands. This will be a powerful base to grow the brand in the coming years," stated Ashutosh Valani, co-founder, Beardo.

The startup aims to create a wide range of stylish and functional products for its customers with a vision to build an iconic global consumer brand from India.

The startup was said to be born with a mission to bring stylish and functional products with the essence of India to new-age customers. Besides the product range expansion, significant investments will also be made to expand the team and streamline the supply chain.

"I am glad to be an early backer for Zouk. Having taken their Vegan bags to over 30,000 customers, they have reached early product-market fit. As Indian consumers become more conscious of their brand choices, Zouk with its Vegan and socially conscious offerings has a bright future in building a purposeful brand," added Varun Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

The startup aims to scale up to hit INR 100 crore in revenue from the India business, at the same time taking its Indian products to various parts of the world, and currently receives regular inquiries from customers living in Canada, the US, and Sri Lanka.