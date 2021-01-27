Here's What the Logistics Sector Expects From the Union Budget

January 27, 2021 5 min read

The year 2020 will be considered one of the worst years that mankind has faced on earth. Plagued by a once in a lifetime pandemic, the year saw empty streets, stressed healthcare sectors, increasing active and death cases. In terms of economy, with businesses remaining shut, countries recorded new lows in terms of GDP figures.

While the healthcare sector was working overtime to protect mankind from this contentious virus, another sector too rose to the opportunity to ensure essentials are getting delivered on time. Logistics, a sector which is considered a lifeline in various industries, faced their biggest challenge during three months of stringent lockdowns. From collecting passes to communicating with cops, and then delivering it, the sector met new challenges in every step.

Come 2021, when the end of the pandemic is in sight with vaccination drives, India is also gearing up for the Union Budget 2021 that will be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. All eyes will be glued to television on say of Budget as the finance minister described this year’s Budget will be “like never before” as India will try to climb in terms of GDP which plunged due to the pandemic.

The logistics sector which was praised for its undeterred spirit, will closely follow the Union Budget.

Here’s what experts from the logistics sector expect from this year’s Budget:

Saahil Goel (CEO & CO-Founder of Shiprocket)

"India’s offline retail market has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the crisis has fuelled the growth of e-commerce and the Direct to Consumer (D2C) sectors. We expect that the Union Budget 2021-2022 will focus on improving digital infrastructure in tier-II and tier-III cities. Better internet connectivity in rural regions will further stimulate the e-commerce demand. The industry requires the introduction of the National Retail Policy that will boost the sector to a higher level altogether."

"Measures such as streamlining approvals and compliance for ease of doing business, enhancing access to capital, quicker adoption of technology and automation by traditional retailers, and setting up a well-connected logistics and supply chain network would be immensely favorable to the industry. Furthermore, measures to enhance warehousing would also greatly benefit the sector. These steps will allow the industry to grow rapidly and will also help in job creation during the year."

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Gateway Distriparks

The year 2020 has disrupted and challenged the logistics sector in different ways. However, the logistics sector still serves as one of the key economic drivers because of its thriving infrastructure and improved connectivity. From Union Budget 2021 we expect strong support and initiatives for the EXIM industry which will help in increasing volumes.

We hope the budget will have enhanced allocation to the Indian Railways for completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project at the earliest, so that the industry can benefit from the new rail infrastructure at this time when the focus is to increase manufacturing in India. This will immensely benefit ports, exporters, importers, shipping lines, container train operators and other consumers of Rail transport.

As a Logistics company, we are looking at the government's increased investment in infrastructure, which will provide further impetus to boost the overall economy.”

Aneel Gambhir, CFO, Blue Dart

“While the onset of the pandemic affected the logistics sector, the sector has stood the test of time by supporting the movement of essentials and non-essentials when the nation was under lockdown. We expect the government’s full support to revive the sector and in order to do so, the logistics cost should be reduced from the present 14 per cent of GDP to less than 10 per cent since high logistics cost is impacting the competitiveness of domestic goods in the international market. Investing in better road infrastructure will fasten the movement of goods, help in reducing the costs and improve turnaround time for vehicles. Improvement of air infrastructure and connectivity will help the logistics industry to boost this sector.

Electric vehicles have the potential to aid in last-mile delivery while also adding to environmental protection. The Government should incentivize the use of electrical vehicles and focus on strengthening the infrastructure for enabling easy manufacturing and usage of EVs and EV-related elements. Similarly, Government could consider rolling back additional taxes levied on Petrol and diesel prices. The additional taxes levied during the pandemic are hurting the cost of transportation. It is also leading to high inflation.”

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director, BlackSoil

“Logistics industry is increasingly getting digitalized and such initiatives are also required from the Government. Taxation, payments, and documentation should be completely digitized, possibly through a single window. Investments are also required in automation tech such as warehouse sorting and package labelling to increase efficiency and meet the increased e-commerce demand. Need to encourage investment in tech that will improve operational and cost efficiency in the long-term and make Indian logistics industry more competitive globally.”