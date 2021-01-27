Entrepreneurial Events

South Summit e IE University celebran el primer 'Virtual South Summit' de 2021

The event will focus on the keys to transform global challenges into opportunities.
Image credit: Captura vía SouthSummit

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

South Summit and IE University will hold the first virtual meeting through the South Summit platform 365. 'Transforming global challenges into opportunities' will be the main theme of this ' Virtual South Summit of 2021 ', which will be held on Thursday, January 28, with free access for those interested in participating.

This conference will serve as a meeting and connection point for key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the participation of top-level entrepreneurs and corporations who will share their experience and learnings in the construction of successful business projects created in times of crisis and uncertainty such as the actual.

Among the participants will be Juan Urdiales, Co-founder & CoCEO of Job and Talent; Alejandro Artacho, Co-founder & CEO of Spotahome; Pepita Marín, Co-Founder, & CEO of We Are Knitters, and Alberto Martínez Guerrero, Founder & CEO of Streamloots, the winning startup of South Summit 2019.

Likewise, leading corporations that are committed to open innovation via startup will participate, such as Google for Startups , Ferrovial or Mapfre ; as well as investors from powerful international funds such as Softbak and leaders of the ecosystem such as Miguel Vicente, president of Barcelona Tech City and Antai Venture Builder; o Marcus Dantus, Founder & CEO of Startup México and Managing Partner of Dux-Capital.

The meeting will be held through the South Summit 365 platform, which will allow all attendees the possibility of generating networking before, during and after this event and establishing new connection channels to generate business opportunities.

