Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos demands 1.7 million dollars from his brother-in-law

After Michael Sánchez lost the defamation lawsuit against the tycoon. Bezos has made this decision.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jeff Bezos demands 1.7 million dollars from his brother-in-law
Image credit: Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jeff Bezos , owner of Amazon , will demand that his brother-in-law, Michael Sánchez, pay him $ 1,676,919.50 and another $ 36.09.23 he spent on attorneys' fees and other matters in his defense against Sánchez's defamation lawsuit.

The tycoon and his head of personal security filed a motion with the Los Angeles County Superior Court with the aim of getting Sánchez to reimburse the requested money, according to the Sputnik Mundo portal.

Sánchez sued the billionaire for defamation in February 2020, alleging that Bezos commented that he (Sánchez) had leaked his intimate photos to the US National Enquirer .

However, a judge denied the claim and held that the brother-in-law's statements were not sufficient to determine that a crime had been committed.

The family drama would have started in 2019 after the divorce announcement between Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott when several media published that the owner of Amazon had a secret relationship with Lauren Sánchez, a helicopter pilot and former television presenter.

At those times, the National Enquirer revealed that he had messages from the couple and even some intimate photos of Bezos and his partner. But who leaked that information? Investigators hired by the Amazon owner were targeting his brother-in-law. The latter denied the accusations and decided to sue Bezos for defamation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Wants His Girlfriend's Brother to Cover $1.7 Million in Legal Fees After He Unsuccessfully Sued Bezos for Defamation

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Was the Millionaire Who Made the Largest Charitable Donation of 2020

Jeff Bezos

They Asked Jeff Bezos to Help Rescue Stranded Sailors