Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Effective Against New Covid-19 Mutations
A newly released study reveals that the coronavirus mutations that have been seen in the U.K. and South Africa do not have a large negative impact on the effectiveness of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. The antibodies generated by the vaccine were slightly less effective against mutations, according to bioRxiv, which published the study, but as of now the vaccine is considered highly effective.
Good news to be sure. However, the research is still preliminary, and the vaccine was only tested on a subset of mutations found in the variants, but not the variants themselves, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal.
To date, a total of 25 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).