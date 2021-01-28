News and Trends

Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Effective Against New Covid-19 Mutations

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine worked against variants spreading in South Africa the UK.
Image credit: Ulrich Baumgarten | Getty Images

1 min read

A newly released study reveals that the coronavirus mutations that have been seen in the U.K. and South Africa do not have a large negative impact on the effectiveness of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. The antibodies generated by the vaccine were slightly less effective against mutations, according to bioRxiv, which published the study, but as of now the vaccine is considered highly effective.

Related: GameStop Has Jumped 141 Percent. Could These Stocks Be Next?

Good news to be sure. However, the research is still preliminary, and the vaccine was only tested on a subset of mutations found in the variants, but not the variants themselves, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal

To date, a total of 25 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

