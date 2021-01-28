Hyundai's DAL-e, the Robot That Reminds Us of "Robotina," Is Now a Reality

January 28, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Who has not seen movies or cartoons where robots are part of everyday life? It seems that they are already a reality and in case you do not believe it, we present to you the new Hyundai robot, called DAL-e, which is an abbreviation of “Drive you, Assist you, Link with you - experience”, a dedicated robot to customer service that the company is testing in a pilot phase and that they assure that it is developed to provide customer service in an automated way.

Image: Hyundai Motor Group

What are the characteristics of DAL-e?

The DAL-e robot has the ability to communicate independently with people, using precise recognition skills and with mobility functions. This robot is equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition and with an automatic communication system, based on a language understanding platform. Its humanoid body measures 1,160 x 600 x 600 and weighs 80 kg, it is representatively lighter than other guide and customer service robots on the market.

Image: Hyundai Motor Group

In addition, it has elements that make it look friendly and responsive for its service work and close interactions with customers. When a user enters the room without wearing a mask, he recognizes him and reminds him to put it on. As for his communication, he is able to engage in an automated and fluid conversation, providing useful and relevant information about products and services, responding to verbal and on-screen touch commands. Regarding his mobility, he can do it freely with his four omni-directional legs and accompanying the clients to the determined places, his arms are also movable.

Image: Hyundai Motor Group

Image: Hyundai Motor Robot

Dong Jin Hyun , who is vice president and director of the robotics laboratory at Hyundai Motor Group stated, “ DAL-e is a next-generation service platform that can deliver automated customer services at any time. It is expected to become a spokesperson capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a closer and more personal way than conventional robots. ”

Image: Hyundai Motor Group

A week ago the DAL-e presentation was made in a Hyundai Motor showroom located in the south of Seoul , where the robot operates in a pilot test. After this, it is expected to be implemented in the areas that have the greatest daily interaction with customers, such as the Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation showrooms.

Image: Hyundai Motor Group

In case you're interested: Apple and Hyundai are close to partnering for the manufacture of autonomous electric cars