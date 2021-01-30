Aeroméxico: Flights to Canada are suspended

January 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday the airline announced that it will cancel all its flights to Canada from February 8 to April 30 , after the government of that country announced several restrictions on flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

According to Grupo Aeroméxico , flights to Toronto will be suspended from February 8 to April 30 , while flights to Montreal and Vancouver will be canceled from February 10 to April 30.

Through a statement, this airline stated that users who have purchased tickets to Canada and that it is in the cancellation period may be supported by the flexibility policy , which is published on its website.

One of the measures of the flexibility policy indicates that in case the traveler needs to make involuntary changes to his flight, he can book his ticket again, in case the fare is higher than the original one, the difference would not be applied. rate.

The airline indicated that in the following weeks it will operate the last flights between the two countries, in order to support its customers to return to their destination.

The restrictions taken by Canada

On Friday, Justin Trudeau , who is Prime Minister of Canada , announced that the main airlines of his country determined the suspension of all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, starting this Sunday , January 31, as part of the actions in the battle against the second wave of the coronavirus.

"The government and major Canadian airlines have agreed to suspend service to beach destinations immediately," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

