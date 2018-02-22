25 Habits to Achieve Happiness

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There is an endless list of habits that we could follow, but here I have decided to gather you 25 that will help you achieve success and will keep you satisfied with your actions. Focus on these and incorporate them into your daily routine and in addition to progressing, you will be very happy.

1. Wake up early

The morning hours are the perfect time to reflect and begin to be productive. People who are serious about success know they have to get out of bed early.

Not being a "morning person" is a bad pretext. Set your alarm 15 minutes earlier one week, another 15 the next and you will get used to it until you realize that you already wake up 2 hours before your normal schedule.

2. Be grateful

We spend so much time 'sunk' in our problems when really they are only signs of life. The only time we don't have them anymore is when we are dead so if you want to end them, see them differently. That's right, be grateful for what you have, including your problems.

Gratitude is the path to health, happiness and success as it focuses our attention on what we have and not on what we 'lack'. It is about realizing the abundance within simple pleasures and taking advantage of the opportunities we have.

3. Smile

Studies have shown that people with a genuine smile are happier in life. This is one of the habits that allows you to find your emotional, mental and spiritual part just by smiling.

The physiology of our bodies dictates the psychology of our minds. When we frown or do something with our bodies that indicates depression, our mind takes it into account and makes it mentally true.

4. Eat a healthy breakfast

Breakfast is a super important part of our life and millions still 'skip it'. The saying "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" is 100% true. If you are looking for success, eat a healthy breakfast every morning.

This habit doesn't require a lot of effort, just a little planning. So if you 'don't have time', get up earlier.

5. Exercise

One of the best habits in life is exercising daily. I'm not talking about participating in marathons (which would be awesome), I'm talking about something 'laid back' that brings oxygen to your blood and boosts endorphins in your body. Not only will you feel better physically, you will also be more motivated and have more mental clarity.

Exercise releases dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin into the system resulting in an even more euphoric high than any other drug,

6. Drink water with lemon

One habit that has many benefits is drinking a large glass of lemon water every day. In addition to being a natural source of vitamin C, lemon helps you with digestion, improves your immune system, and helps rehydrate your body.

Water alone is also important in removing toxins from the system. Over time, this will help you lose weight, reduce inflammation, and increase your energy.

7. Walk 10,000 steps

Many people know of the benefits of walking at least 10,000 steps. Still, we tend not to comply.

One study showed that US residents walk 5,117 steps a day compared to Australians who walk 9,695 or Swiss walk 9,650. So you know, park far away and take the stairs instead of the elevator.

8. Includes vitamins and minerals

We need the right vitamins to balance the processed foods and sugars we consume on a daily basis. Find a good mix and you will see how this will impact your mental, emotional and physical clarity.

9. Optimize your time

This is essential. The way you manage your time says a lot about what you can achieve, and more considering that we all have the same amount of hours a day in the world.

Find a good management of your minutes and implement it. It's not difficult, it's just about being consistent. Once you carry out this action in your daily routine, you will be able to do everything you propose.

10. Set a daily goal

It's about whatever kind of goal you set for yourself. Whether within the business or whatever, long-term goals direct you to a certain place, but it is the daily ones that allow us to get there with accuracy (or more) by focusing on daily actions.

11. Get inspired

It is difficult to stay motivated all the time and more, when life gives us so many challenges, but it is not impossible. One of the best ways to stay motivated is to get inspired on a daily basis.

Read, watch movies. Get inspired by those who have made it. Anthony Robbins tells this "the hour of power" and it is up to you how much time you spend

12. Save and invest

No habit on this list will be complete without this one. Normally we do not see the need to save because we are 'very busy' living in the present, but the truth is that most have less than 10,000 pesos saved for whatever situation is offered.

It's not just about saving. You have to invest the money you save and do it wisely. The more attention you pay, the more your financial success will be.

13. Take care of your expenses ant

Well said Benjamin Franklin: "Be careful with small expenses, a small leak can sink a great ship."

It's easy to lose those expenses, but in the end they add up. Make sure you keep them in order and don't lose sight of your future by being so aware of your present.

14. Learn something new

Educate yourself and learn something different every day. It can be from a language or some software. Spend an hour or a couple of minutes on something until it becomes a habit.

Whether you decide to take a course, listen to an audiobook, or watch a tutorial on YouTube , the importance of this habit is essential.

15. Get organized

When our lives are disorganized, it is difficult to stay focused on our goals. Take the time to organize your earrings at home and office. Organize your workplace and your room. You will not regret.

16. Help others

When we are looking for what we want, we tend to forget about other people and make mistakes in contributing something of value around us. It is not about donating money, but about toasting with your time, which, believe it or not, matters more than money.

This helps you focus on a state of abundance because we really spend a lot of time worrying and anxious. Once you carry it out, you will see how your personal problems will be less. Realize, those who look out for others always turn out to be the most successful.

17. Network

It is clearly not about what only you know. Networking doesn't mean learning names, it's about finding a way to help others add value to other people's lives.

The best network marketers in the world are the most successful and not precisely because they have noticed themselves, but because they help others knowing that they might not receive something in return.

18. Break your fears

We spend a lot of time immersed in fear. Those 'what if' scenarios can backfire. It's okay to think ahead, but worrying about yourself for so long can make us forget to enjoy the moment. So now you know: talk to a stranger, pay compliments, and tell others what you don't like.

19. Take action

This may seem cliché, but it's something we don't always do because we prefer to procrastinate. How many times have we not put off 'later' things that we didn't already do? The best way to eliminate procrastination is by using the 15 minute rule. That's right, set your alarm for when you want to postpone something, once that time has passed, it's time to move on.

20. Follow a plan

This is basic for any entrepreneur. It does not matter what you are looking for in your life, your daily goals or your long-term ones. You need to follow a plan. If you don't know how you're going to get from point A to B, you won't be able to meet your goals either. Make an outline, follow the plan and if you have to make changes, make them, but stick with it.

21. Enjoy the time for yourself

This is one of the habits that most of us fail. Do a little thing that you love to do daily, if it has nothing to do with your daily goal, nothing happens. Think that this will help you relax and refocus.

22. Be positive

What you like attracts things that you will also like. When you think negatively, you attract bad things, on the other hand, if it is the other way around, you will attract positive things. It's hard to stay like this all the time, but it's not impossible.

Ignore those who tell you you can't do it and the people who doubt your abilities, you'll see how good things will happen.

23. Read

Whether it's the newspaper, novels, or whatever, make the time to do it. Reading is an important habit that will help you for the rest of your life. Audio books and movies work, but nothing like reading the "old fashion" way.

Doing so will introduce you to new worlds and ideas of doing things. It also educates and entertains you at the same time.

24. Rest

Although it is important to wake up early every day, it is also essential to rest. Finding the right balance can be difficult, especially if you have children or two jobs. If you care too much about being successful, as well as yourself, you should sleep at least 6 to 8 hours uninterrupted daily.

If you have trouble doing this, don't drink coffee or alcohol before bed. If you smoke or eat a lot of sugar, you will probably have trouble doing it.

25. Write your thoughts

Journaling your thoughts is a great way to reflect who you are and what it is that you have been doing in your life.

Sometimes life goes so fast that we can forget details of things we did a few months before. These can help us to have more clarity in our purposes and those experiences can help us in our daily challenges.

Write about your thoughts and mix them with your goals and dreams for the future.

Take it out

Of all these habits, which are the ones that you practice? Do you really think it is impossible to carry out? I think so. Start today and you will thank yourself for life.