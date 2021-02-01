Side Hustle

Free Webinar | Feb 23: How to Turn a Side Hustle into a Multibillion-Dollar Marketing Platform

In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar of Comparably will speak with self-made billionaire Ben Chestnut, co-founder/CEO of Mailchimp -- the world's leading marketing platform for small businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Feb 23: How to Turn a Side Hustle into a Multibillion-Dollar Marketing Platform
Image credit: Courtesy of Mailchimp

Free Book Preview Six-Figure Freelancer

This book will equip you with effective strategies and tools to help you reach your full potential as a freelancer and achieve financial prosperity.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar of Comparably will speak with self-made billionaire Ben Chestnut, co-founder/CEO of Mailchimp -- the world's leading marketing platform for small businesses. Known for its signature chimpanzee mascot, more than 14 million people use Mailchimp to power their e-marketing and e-commerce efforts. With $700 million in revenue in 2019, it recently expanded into social media, search engine advertising, postal mail, and text messaging to meet consumer needs. Chestnut originally co-founded the company as a side hustle after being laid off from his web design job in the dot com bubble burst of 2001, and it has since grown into an enterprise with an estimated value of more than $4.2 billion and a staggering 60 percent market share. A unicorn feat in and of itself: Chestnut and his co-founder turned down a billion dollars from outside investors, each still retaining 50 percent ownership of the company. 

In addition to sharing Mailchimp's incredible growth story over the past 20 years, other topics include:

- How to turn a side hustle into a billion-dollar business
- Ben's "listen hard, change fast" philosophy
- The value of great branding for small businesses
- The keys to inspiring creativity and innovation 

Register Now

About the Speaker

Ben Chestnut is co-founder/CEO of Mailchimp, the leading marketing platform for small businesses. Headquartered in his hometown of Atlanta since 2001, Mailchimp is privately held and profitable, with nearly 1,000 employees and millions of global users. In 2017, Mailchimp was named Company of the Year by Inc. Magazine and recognized as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. Ben has a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from Georgia Tech and was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2016.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

Should You Turn Your Hobby Into a Second Business?

Side Hustle

Learn How to Start a Successful Side Hustle From This Business Executive, Investor, and Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

Earn Some Extra Income by Selling Through Amazon, eBay, and More