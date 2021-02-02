Coronavirus

How to register to be vaccinated against COVID-19

At the moment the registration page is only available to people over 60 years old.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday the Government of Mexico presented the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx platform to begin the registration of adults over 60 years of age to assign them a vaccination center against COVID-19 .

At the morning conference at the National Palace, Hugo López-Gatell , Undersecretary of Health, invited older adults to register with their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and then be contacted to give them dates and place to be inoculated.

How to register on the page to receive the vaccine?

  • You must be over 60 years old.
  • Enter the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx
  • Register with the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). If you don't know your password, you can check it here .
  • People who live in places of difficult access and do not have connectivity, will be contacted in their homes by the servers of the nation.

Remember that no one can ask you for money or bank details because the vaccination is completely free.

It should be noted that some users are reporting problems to enter the page, probably due to excess traffic.

