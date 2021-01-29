Coronavirus

The US issues an alert for the presence of methanol in Mexican antibacterials

According to the FDA, most of the hand sanitizers from Mexico do not meet the required conditions. Because of this, they can put the health of consumers at risk.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert on hand sanitizers from Mexico. And is that, as reported by said agency, these products would be violating US laws due to the presence of methanol and other harmful components.

This became known after a thorough analysis of the products mentioned. Thus, according to reports, methanol was found in disinfectants that indicated they had only ethanol or ethyl alcohol. Therefore, the FDA launched an import alert that allows its staff to stop shipments.

And it is that, as they commented, " methanol or wood alcohol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or consumed, and can be life threatening if ingested." Because of this, the presence of methanol among disinfectant or other products is not acceptable in the United States.

For its part, it was announced that 84% of the samples analyzed by the FDA from April to December 2020 did not comply with the necessary regulations. Well, in addition to the presence of methanol, high levels of other toxic ingredients such as 1-propanol were found.

It is worth mentioning that, according to estimates, this is the first time that the FDA has issued an alert nationwide "for any category of pharmaceutical product." This is because, as Judy McMeekin, FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, mentioned, “the availability of poor quality products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients will not be tolerated,” especially in a context as complicated as the current one.

