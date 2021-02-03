These Are the Best Strategies to Win Customers

February 3, 2021 4 min read

One of the most complicated and vital tasks for startups is acquiring customers, especially if you are in the initial stages, where you struggle significantly to find them. This is because the market is unfamiliar with your products, services, and brand. For what companies have to make the best customer acquisition strategies, not all of them work, since those who implement them do not have enough expertise, which brings little success.

The reality about customer acquisition is that trust in companies has been eroding over time. HubSpot recently reported that 55% of consumers don't trust the brands they buy from as much as they used to. 65% of consumers don't trust ads and 71% don't trust sponsored posts on social media. So you need to create a solid attraction strategy.

To promote the acquisition of clients for your startup, at G2 Consultores we give you the following recommendations:

Find your users: There is a specific market (demographic) that you should target. If you don't have a target market in mind, you are probably limiting your ability to market your brand effectively. Unless your product meets universal needs, it's best to narrow your focus to one or two markets initially. Once you have discovered who your target customers are, approach them to do the first tests or, if necessary, tell them your idea. When you receive comments on your products or services, you can make adaptations in order to better suit their needs. Find out where you find them: You need to find out where your target market is to improve your chances of customer acquisition. You must be where they are at all times, that is, have a presence online and offline, so that, in this way, you develop marketing strategies according to this information. We suggest that, if you have difficulties finding them, you try in communities of a social network. Target users or customers, who are looking for a solution to their problem, tend to frequent these groups. Once you have found them, avoid only promoting the products and services you offer, try to interact with these users and create value. Incorporate video content: One of the trends, as you know, is the creation of audiovisual content to promote your brand and facilitate customer acquisition. Remember that it must be interesting and it has to provide value to your customers in a meaningful way. Publish the videos on the social networks you have chosen to communicate with your customers, the objective is that through these channels they reach your website and little by little you take them to you, until they consider that they are ready to buy from you. Spread the word: Once you have created content and it is located on your platforms, you need to spread the word about your brand, that is, give it maximum diffusion. Do not underestimate the power of word of mouth, referrals are a nodal point in your customer acquisition strategy. Produce quality content regularly: A great customer acquisition strategy is to establish yourself as a trusted expert in your niche or industry. One way to do this is by producing quality content on a regular basis. Some media include blogs, social media websites, or newsletters. White papers are another great way to establish your brand as trustworthy, especially if you are in a more technical niche or industry. Optimize search engines: Once you have created valuable content, you will have to work to improve your ranking in search engines, the best way to do this is with SEO by optimizing keywords like longtails and always use backlinking . Develop a referral strategy that encourages your users to refer to other potential clients. They are likely to function as the foundation of your customer acquisition strategy, especially in your early days.

If you continue with a customer acquisition strategy, you have a greater chance of success.