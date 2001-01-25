Franchises

Pay For Placement: Keyword Buying

Instead of doing the things the old way, why not pay to get better results with search engines?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you trying to get your site listed on popular search engines but aren't having much luck the old-fashioned way (manually entering them at each search engine)? While search engines are largely known as being "free directories" of the Internet, there's also something known as "keyword buying and bidding" which means the top spots on the search engines will go to the highest bidder. Let's take a look at keyword buying today.

Alison Berke, president of bworks.com, a full-service Web development company that specializes in Internet marketing, keyword placement and database development, explains the ins and outs of keyword buying.

"The first company to offer a keyword buying service was Real Names. Real Names lets you buy search terms that can be entered directly into the Microsoft Internet Explorer browser and your site will automatically come up if you've bought that keyword. For example, if you have a Web site that has to do with old books, you can buy the Real Name "old books" and whenever someone types in the search term "old books" into their IE browser, your site will automatically come up.

"Real Names also works with several search engines like Alta Vista, Google, Go.com, Looksmart and MetaCrawler. These search engines offer Real Names at the beginning of their search results before the listing of Web sites that match your search. A Real Names keyword or search term costs $100 per year."

Tune in tomorrow for details about keyword bidding.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees