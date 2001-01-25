Pay For Placement: Keyword Buying

Instead of doing the things the old way, why not pay to get better results with search engines?

January 25, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you trying to get your site listed on popular search engines but aren't having much luck the old-fashioned way (manually entering them at each search engine)? While search engines are largely known as being "free directories" of the Internet, there's also something known as "keyword buying and bidding" which means the top spots on the search engines will go to the highest bidder. Let's take a look at keyword buying today.

Alison Berke, president of bworks.com, a full-service Web development company that specializes in Internet marketing, keyword placement and database development, explains the ins and outs of keyword buying.

"The first company to offer a keyword buying service was Real Names. Real Names lets you buy search terms that can be entered directly into the Microsoft Internet Explorer browser and your site will automatically come up if you've bought that keyword. For example, if you have a Web site that has to do with old books, you can buy the Real Name "old books" and whenever someone types in the search term "old books" into their IE browser, your site will automatically come up.

"Real Names also works with several search engines like Alta Vista, Google, Go.com, Looksmart and MetaCrawler. These search engines offer Real Names at the beginning of their search results before the listing of Web sites that match your search. A Real Names keyword or search term costs $100 per year."

Tune in tomorrow for details about keyword bidding.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.