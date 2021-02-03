Elon Musk Says He Only Plays One Video Game

February 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Before leaving his favorite social network for a while, Twitter , Elon Musk answered some questions from his followers, including what were his favorite video games. In this regard, the billionaire said "Solo Halo ."

Only Halo - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2021

It all came about because the new Tesla Model S has the Cyberpunk 2077 game included. Due to the renovation of the car, it has various features like a rectangular steering wheel and a 2,200 x 1,300 pixel central touch screen, just like a real computer and can be played there.

Plaid Model S ships next month pic.twitter.com/HFUPTnQiPB - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

And while Cyberpunk has been criticized for its flaws, Elon Musk himself said it's a great game.

It may interest you: The 61 books that Elon Musk thinks you should read

In 2020, Musk had already revealed what his favorite video games were. Although he's always busy revolutionizing the auto industry, sending rockets into space, and bringing high-speed internet into homes, he can always seem to take time off to play video games, but only on PC.

His favorite titles include Mass Effect 2, Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, Bioshock, Fallout 3 & New Vegas, and Saints Row IV.