Elon Musk Says He Only Plays One Video Game

Any guesses?
Image credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images via PC Mag

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Before leaving his favorite social network for a while, Twitter , Elon Musk answered some questions from his followers, including what were his favorite video games. In this regard, the billionaire said "Solo Halo ."

It all came about because the new Tesla Model S has the Cyberpunk 2077 game included. Due to the renovation of the car, it has various features like a rectangular steering wheel and a 2,200 x 1,300 pixel central touch screen, just like a real computer and can be played there.

And while Cyberpunk has been criticized for its flaws, Elon Musk himself said it's a great game.

In 2020, Musk had already revealed what his favorite video games were. Although he's always busy revolutionizing the auto industry, sending rockets into space, and bringing high-speed internet into homes, he can always seem to take time off to play video games, but only on PC.

His favorite titles include Mass Effect 2, Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, Bioshock, Fallout 3 & New Vegas, and Saints Row IV.

