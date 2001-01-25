Galaxy Foods To Jointly Develop Veggie Café With GNC

<b></b>

January 25, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Orlando, Florida-Galaxy Foods Co., a producer of health-promoting dairy and dairy-related alternatives, announced that General Nutrition Centers has agreed to jointly develop prototype Veggie Café units with Galaxy Foods over the coming year.

Veggie Cafés will serve a full line of healthy offerings such as pizza, wraps and beverages created from Galaxy's plant protein-based products and ingredients. The cafes will initially be combined with small footprint GNC units, and the target market will be college and university food courts, student unions and other campus sites.

"Galaxy is constantly evaluating innovative ways to expand awareness of our nutritional Veggie Café products, and strategic food-service partnerships represent an excellent opportunity for our company," said Angleo Morini, Galaxy president and CEO. "General Nutrition Centers is a strong, well-respected global brand, and we are pleased to be partnering with them on this exciting new venture." -Business Wire