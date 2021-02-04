Entrepreneur Masters

Don't Miss This Entrepreneur Masters Chat With HubSpot Founder Brian Hallinger

The successful entrepreneur tells us how to use inbound marketing to 'enter life' for your clients. Don't miss the free talk tonight at 7 p.m.
Don't Miss This Entrepreneur Masters Chat With HubSpot Founder Brian Hallinger
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How can you use marketing to 'get into life' to your customers? So tonight you can't miss the live broadcast of the talk with Brian Halligan Co-founder & CEO Hubspot and creator of the Inbound Marketing concept.

I spoke with Brian Halligan as part of his participation in INCMty to find out what to expect for 2021 and 2022 in terms of advertising and how to create valuable content in the age of the influencer.

"The disruption that exists in the world is that before it used to be very expensive to create content. To create a newspaper you had to hire reporters, buy paper, have presses. Suddenly the cost of creating a publication went to zero. The same with a channel television: you needed actors, studios, etc. Now you can create videos on YouTube. It used to be very expensive to have a radio station; you need microphones and personalities on the air; today you can just start a podcast. All this happened at the same time and was like, wow, there's a whole new way to do marketing and that's inbound, "Halligan said in a talk with Entrepreneur en Español .

What you will learn in this Entrepreneur Masters

  • Who is Brian Halligan (his story as an entrepreneur and the dotcom bubble)
  • What is inbound marketing
  • How to differentiate yourself with inbound marketing to be part of the buyer's life
  • How inbound marketing works in the age of influencer
  • What is expected for 2021 - 2022 in terms of advertising
  • How is the evolution of digital marketing in Latin America
  • How someone like Brian Hallingan sees the entrepreneurial experience

Do not miss the free live broadcast of this interview this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Entrepreneur Masters , the section where we will bring you talks, classes and lessons with key players from various industries and high-impact executives that you can follow from our channels official Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

We will wait for you!

 

