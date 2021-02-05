Guanajuato has a new business center: IOS OFFICES Foro 4 León

February 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The brothers Adrián and Javier García Iza start 2021 on the right foot by adding 1,000 square meters to their concept of spaces that inspire people to work and live better. They do so with the opening of their new business center: IOS OFFICES Foro 4 León , which seeks to position itself as the best cowork in the bajío.

The center is located in the most prestigious and exclusive area of the leather and footwear city, Blvd. Manuel J. Clouthier 304, Jardines del Campestre, in front of the Campestre Golf Club.

This development seeks to evolve the Leonese lifestyle by combining four pillars in the same space: offices, commerce and gastronomy, hotel and event rooms. In addition, it has unparalleled views of the Campestre Golf Club and the Metropolitan Park.

IOS OFFICE

IOS OFFICES Foro 4 León has an area of almost 1,000 m2 distributed in private equipped offices ranging from two users to corporate offices of 30 users. Likewise, it has a large cowork space, meeting rooms, coffee station, BIZBAR (drinks bar), among other amenities.

The design of this new IOS OFFICES center was in charge of the renowned architectural firm Mayer Hasbani, the same architect in charge, who managed to integrate the functional with the avant-garde.

With this, the García Iza brothers begin the new year adding 80,000 square meters, in 40 branches, throughout 12 cities of the country. With a business community that already has more than 20,000 partners.

This year of challenges for many industries sets the tone for those who have opted to show us that with dedication and effort we can move forward to exceed our dreams.



IOS OFFICE