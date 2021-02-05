Google

Google opens a news platform in Australia

The initiative is given against the law that requires payment of local media content.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google opens a news platform in Australia
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The News Showcase platform is the name of the new platform launched by Google in Australia that offers news that you have paid for.

The launch is in response to the Australian government's bill that requires it to pay, like Facebook and other big tech companies, local media for publishing its content.


Depositphotos.com

This initiative had been launched in Brazil and Germany and was initially scheduled for launch in June, but Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement that Google and Facebook pay media companies. Australian for content.

Reuters reported that it had signed an agreement with Google to be the first global provider of news in the Google News Showcase.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Transfer Your Music Library From Google Play Before Google Deletes It

Google

Google Messages might stop working on non-certified devices

Google

Google Is Threatening to Block Search in Australia if Law Passes