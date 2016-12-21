The 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Get Out of Bed

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The first hours of the morning are ideal to clear your mind for the rest of the day.

As an entrepreneur, one of the best practices is to start your day with upbeat and daring questions that will allow you to visualize what comes next. This helps you be prepared for opportunities throughout the day, opening your eyes for when inevitable challenges appear. We recommend you ask yourself these three questions before leaving bed:

1. Who can I help today? There is a famous phrase of Plato that says "Be kind, because each person you meet is fighting a tough battle." It's easy to wake up and have your first thoughts be "I didn't get enough sleep" or "I'm busy ... how can I finish it all?"

Although these thoughts are normal, they are not very inspiring. All people have something different to offer us. When you start your day asking how you can help, it is equivalent to saying " I have something to offer and something to give ."

That is a more empowering path: offering value. Spend a few minutes thinking of new ways you can help people and pay attention throughout the day when new opportunities may present themselves.

2. What can I improve? This can be as specific as you want, but the point is that you conceptualize what positive actions you can do today to be a little better than the day before.

Did you get lazy going to the gym when you needed to go? How can you take a positive step to make sure it doesn't happen again? Did you lose your patience with someone at work and would you have preferred to handle it better? Think about how you can get closer to that person and, if necessary, apologize for your bad behavior.

It is not about being perfect or false, but about trying to make a greater effort every day than yesterday. Just as success doesn't happen overnight for your business, you won't quickly become a great leader or entrepreneur. Every day you will have more wisdom and a greater commitment to improve in your own life.

3. How can I create value today? Although this sounds similar to asking "Who can I help?" This is about creating value in your work. It is important to think of ways in which your work helps others.

It can be through a quality service or a product that you offer or even by sharing content, the form is not important, it is the value. The courage that you are motivated to create will instinctively join your mission to have better results.