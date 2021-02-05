Parler co-founder and CEO fired from his own company

February 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

John Matze , CEO and co-founder of Parler, was fired from his own company. Parler is a social network that was targeted because it was accused of promoting hate speech when the assault on the capitol took place.

According to Reuters , the businessman confirmed through a text message that his relationship with the platform had ended. Likewise, Matze's LinkedIn profile shows that his employment on the social network ended in January of this year.

The decision to remove him from the company was made by the company's board of directors, Matze explained in a letter obtained by Fox News . Also, in the letter, the businessman comments that in recent months he had encountered "constant resistance to the vision of his product, his firm belief in freedom of expression and his vision of how the platform should be managed."

Parler was accused of promoting violence and hate speech when the capitol was stormed where the status of the US elections was being decided. For this reason it was removed from application stores such as Google Play and App Store. Likewise, Amazon decided to stop supporting it by suspending the service on its servers.