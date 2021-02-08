6 OTT Shows For the Fashion-Conscious

February 8, 2021 3 min read

The year 2020 was a long one for everybody. With plenty of time at our disposal, we were hooked to several different OTT platforms. Whether you’re looking for a detailed documentary or an easy-watch filled with envy-invoking outfits, there’s something for everyone on this tailored television round-up. However, if you are the one who cannot help but judge characters based on their clothes and jewellery, congratulations, you’re bit by the fashion bug. Understanding your point of view here, we give you six shows to binge watch for some impeccable fashion inspiration.



Gossip Girl

An American teen drama, Gossip Girl revolves around Manhattan’s highly fashionable teens. From Blair Waldorf long capes, opulent coats and trendy head gear to Serena Van Der Woodsen’s free-spirited dresses and bohemian accessories, this show gives all sorts of tips on how to up your fashion game in the simplest possible way.



A Suitable Boy

If traditional wear is your go-to, this show can give your brilliant ideas on how to switch up your ethnic game. Costumes of the lead character, Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), is all about classic drapes with a contemporary twist. If you’re a fan of fabric, watch it for delicate use of fabrics like mulmul, handloom and organza!



Emily in Paris

American drama Emily in Paris is about a character named Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris for work. Resonating the vibe of the fashion capital of the world, Emily’s outfits are chic, trendy and always on-point! She dresses in bold, statement-making colours and prints paired with berets, trendy hair accessories and boots. Keep your credit cards ready for you may want to shop right away!



Her Private Life

Her Private Life, a famous Korean drama, is all about pantsuits and pastel hues. If you are an avid follower of state-of-art work wear, this show may teach you how to use bright and bold hues to kill the boredom attached to formal outfits! And if you love cardigans, this might give you references to bookmark.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The lead character of the series, Midge Maisel is a housewife who wears quintessential styles of the 1950s during the day and transforms into a quirky comedian in shift dresses by night. If your fashion has many shades to it, this show will give you outfit inspiration for all different moods. Also, please don’t blame us if you end up shopping for classy eyewear and handbags post binge-watching the show!