Funding

Supersourcing Raises INR 1.5 Cr In Seed Round From Vijay Shekhar And Ritesh Malik

The company aims to break free from the conventional, slow and inefficient image of outsourcing, by building a digital-first and trust-based approach
Supersourcing Raises INR 1.5 Cr In Seed Round From Vijay Shekhar And Ritesh Malik
Image credit: Unsplash

2 min read
Indore-based IT outsourcing startup Supersourcing announced on Monday to have raised INR 1.5 crore in a seed funding round from PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Innov8 co-working founder, and chief executive officer Dr. Ritesh Malik, and Nikhil Sharma. They have lent support and credibility to the platform, eight months after its launch.

A brainchild of Mayank Pratap Singh and Aditi Chaurasia, product of EngineerBabu, the company aims to break free from the conventional, slow and inefficient image of outsourcing, by building a digital-first and trust-based approach.

"We aim to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, an attribute it did have a while ago. This can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price," said Mayank Pratap Singh, founder, Supersourcing.

The IT agency recommendation platform claims to save time by recommending the best agency in the specified budget, timeline, and requirement.

“Browse the portfolios of the top five recommendations, talk to them, and get a quotation and then hire, all in less than 24 hours says Aditi Chaurasia, co-founder, Supersourcing.

The idea behind the platform is to find the right talent for the $4 trillion global IT outsourcing market. The company's founders believe that this market, which includes clients like Alibaba, Slack, and even Google, needs performers who can regularly deliver product development fixes. 

"We hold our funding in the highest regard, spending only when absolutely necessary. We have proven our worth in delivering quality connections, as we've distributed nearly $10 million worth of work to over 300 agencies in the initial eight months since launching the product," Singh added while talking about the funds they had received from the investors.

The company maintains that it helps you find the master of one. The process of outsourcing involves 20 per cent of building and 80 per cent of fixing bugs.

Our agencies strive to deliver the highest quality and promise to stay within agreed timelines and costs, the company said.

"Supersourcing aims at a better user experience for companies, by curating recommendations for IT agencies, based on the needs of every project. These recommendations come from a pool of high-performing IT agencies, with a proven track record," explained Venkat Sundaram, product manager, Supersourcing.

Supersourcing has been said to be still looking for partners who can help it scale.
 

