Housing.com Partners With Gurugram-based Propdial

February 9, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Real-estate portal Housing.com has announced a partnership with Gurugram-based property and rental management technology company, Propdial.

The announcement comes days after the Elara Technologies owned online portal, which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, announced the launch of Housing Edge, its full-stack rental and allied services platform.

Founded in 2012, the real estate advertising platform Housing.com for homeowners, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers the selection of verified listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, and co-living spaces in India through a trained team of data collectors, analysts, and auditors.

“This partnership is another landmark the company has achieved to service its clients in a more holistic manner. This tie-up will be particularly beneficial for our NRI homeowner clients, who find it difficult to manage their properties from abroad. With operational assistance from Propdial, we will be able to work as a single point of contact for all their leasing and property management related requirements,” said Mani Rangarajan, group COO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.

This new partnership will enable the full stack digital real estate firm to penetrate a segment that remains largely untapped despite its huge potential, especially among NRIs and people who would want to manage homes digitally without any hassles. Demand in this segment is being further fueled by a new breed of professionals, who have to balance a busy work schedule with a high-quality life, which does not leave them with time and bandwidth to manage and maintain properties.

“There is a clear shift in the expectation of homeowners. They are not only looking for a rental management solution but also for a single point of access for end-to-end property management, without any hassle. Together with Housing.com, we will be able to address an issue that has long been a pain point for property owners,” added Vinay Prajapati, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Propdial.

While most of the services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities.

This tie-up with Propdial will help the platform to offer property management support to its clients who are looking to opt for property management services ranging from renting/leasing to tenant background verification to the rental agreement and rent collection/bill payment, the statement said.

“Property Management Solutions is a large market opportunity in the proptech space. Many leading Prop-tech players are now realizing and including this as additional revenue vertical. Being a focused player in this segment, we have earned our customers’ confidence and developed capabilities with relentless efforts, in the last four-plus years of being in business. Currently, we are serving customers over across 15 Indian cities, having a customer base from more than 40 countries, and are now well-positioned to scale exponentially with this partnership with Housing.com,” commented Gopal Mishra, co-founder, and COO, Propdial.

This service will also offer quality property management support like quarterly property inspection with pictures and regular maintenance needed for the house to keep it running smoothly, without the landlord having to intervene. All of this will enable the company to act as a one-stop-shop for its landlord customers, seeking dedicated property managers and related services, the report further said.