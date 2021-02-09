Automobile

Vehicle Registration Drops By 9.66% In January On Yearly Basis

Non-availability of vehicles due to scarcity of semiconductors, a fading pent-up demand and recent price hikes coupled with no festivities and auspicious days landed January registrations in negative zone
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Vehicle Registration Drops By 9.66% In January On Yearly Basis
Image credit: Pixabay
Representational

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After showing a one-time Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in December, vehicle registrations once again fell by 9.66 per cent for the month of January. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India in its report for the month of January said that on YoY basis sectors such as two wheeler, three-wheeler, consumer vehicle and private vehicle. However, the tractor continued to show its strong growth. 

Two-wheeler, three-wheeler, consumer vehicle and private vehicle registration fell by  8.78 per cent, 51.31 per cent, 25 per cent and 4.46 per cent. Tractor clocked its growth rate at  11.14 per cent.

It is to be noted that these numbers are not the wholesale number released by manufacturers which fails to grab the mood of the consumer. 

Commenting on the performance of the automobile sector in the first month of the year, Vinkesh Gulati, president of FADA said, “Auto Industry clearly misjudged the demand which returned post lockdown. Industry’s under estimation of post-covid rebound along with chipmakers prioritizing higher-volume and more lucrative consumer electronics market has created a vacuum for semiconductors. This has resulted in shortage in supply for all categories of vehicles especially Passenger Vehicles even though enquiry levels and bookings remained high.”

He further added that new launches and SUV’s were seeing a high traction and prevented the fall of private vehicle registrations by high margin.

The price hike by Auto OEMs has further dented the pocket of lower and middle income class families who were eyeing to purchase two-wheelers. Commercial Vehicle registrations were also hit due to vehicle financing still not back to normal and high BS-6 cost.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Automobile

December Witnesses First Y-O-Y Growth In Vehicle Registrations In FY20-21

Automobile

Vehicle Registration Numbers Drops By 19.29% In November On Yearly Basis

Automobile

Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% in October 2020