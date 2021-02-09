cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin would reach 100,000 dollars and all companies would adopt it: Novogratz

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $ 44,795 after Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion of the token with corporate cash reserves.
Bitcoin would reach 100,000 dollars and all companies would adopt it: Novogratz
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The founder of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital, Michael Novogratz, predicts that Bitcoin will more than double to $ 100,000 by the end of the year. This spurred as more companies allow customers to use the token to make purchases.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $ 44,795 after Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion of the token with corporate cash reserves and announced that it could allow the purchase of electric cars with it.


To discuss this situation, Bloomberg Television contacted Novogratz who said "you will see that all companies in the United States do the same."

It's not just Tesla starting to invest in cryptocurrencies. According to Bloomberg, even the city of Miami is analyzing the possibility of adding them to its balance sheet.

