Nothing Raises $15 Mn In Series A Funding Round Led By GV

London-based consumer technology company Nothing on Tuesday announced that it has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Nothing is privately held and venture-funded by GV. Other investors include; Casey Neistat, YouTube personality, and co-founder, Beme; Kevin Lin, co-founder, Twitch and Steve Huffman, co-founder and chief executive officer, Reddit.

With the new funding, the company plans to expand its team and operations, further invest in research and development (R&D), as well as launch its community and first products in the coming months.

“We are grateful to have a venture capital firm of this caliber help in building Nothing together with us,” shared Carl Pei, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Nothing. “We plan to aggressively grow the company, in particular, our R&D and design capabilities, to realize our mission of removing barriers between people and technology.”

Nothing is dedicated to removing the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. Nothing wants to inspire people to believe in the positive potential of technology again, said the statement.

The new round takes the total amount of financing, the company has raised is to over $22 million.

"Carl Pei is a seasoned entrepreneur with marketing, hardware, and distribution experience that is key to bringing new devices to market," added Tom Hulme, general partner, GV. "His vision for smart devices is compelling, and we have high confidence that with Carl's global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

The company also plans to open up for its community and the general public to invest as part of its Series A round.

Starting 2021, the platform maintains that it will begin bringing back artistry, passion, and trust to the field of consumer technology.

The announcement comes following Nothing’s $7 million seed financing from high-profile entrepreneurs and tech leaders and undisclosed funds from Kunal Shah, founder, CRED.