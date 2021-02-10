Risk capital

SoftBank Will Invest $1 Billion in Latin America This Year

The Japanese conglomerate's fund has $5 billion, of which it already has invested $2.3 billion in companies such as Rappi, Banco Inter and Gympass.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SoftBank Will Invest $1 Billion in Latin America This Year
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Softbank Group will invest one billion dollars in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia through its private investment fund. The group sees potential in technology companies in the Latin American region after the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate growth in this area, according to Bloomberg .

The Japanese conglomerate's fund has $ 5 billion, of which it already has invested $ 2.3 billion in companies like Rappi , Banco Inter and Gympass .

As a result of the upturn in the shares of these firms, their value amounted to 3 billion dollars at the end of 2020. For its part, Banco Inter has had a 60% increase in its assets so far in year and this would raise the group's stake in the financial institution to more than a billion dollars.

According to the statements of Paulo Passoni, fund manager, to Bloomberg, 70% of its investments will continue to be in Brazil, however, he sees opportunities for Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Risk capital

Angel Ventures Mexico to host MIT Sloan's G-Lab business program

Capital Raising

Let's Talk About Raising Capital in the Pandemic

Lifestyle

How to Form New Behaviors and Break Old Patterns