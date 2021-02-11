Royal Enfield: Story Of a Phoenix

February 11, 2021 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are few companies which have roots in Britain, yet have become household names in India despite its flaws. One such brand despite its numerous setbacks, and in which Indians take pride, is Royal Enfield.

From its time in India since the early 20th century, it has not only achieved a legendary status but also over the years gained a loyal customer base that has only turned into a cult.

The brand’s characteristic is such that even a person nonchalant towards bikes will turn around once a Royal Enfield bike zoom passes. Though Royal Enfield sits now at a self-made market space (250-650 CC) in the otherwise stressed automobile sector, the brand has had a bumpy ride over the years. Former journalist and author Amrit Raj in his new book “Indian Icon - A cult called Royal Enfield" shares behind the scenes of Royal Enfield that is bound to keep readers glued. Clash of the old guard with the new, takeover dramas, and absolutely brutal competition against the Indo-Japan partnered high efficient motorcycles will even keep a person with zero interest in the business column of a newspaper riveted to the book.

The book starts with snippets of Royal Enfield enthusiasts, only to establish the already known bond that the brand shares with its riders. It will not be wrong to say what Harley Davidson did in America by gathering like-minded people eager to go for long rides on highways, Royal Enfield emulated the same in India.

The book clarifies the most common question asked around the brand about its roots at the upfront and continues to narrate how Royal Enfield was introduced to the India Army, which earlier relied on Triumph. From the Redditch company partnering with Madras Motors in India to form 'Enfield India’ and rolling out the first ‘Made In India’ Royal Enfield in 1962 to the sad end of its operations in Britain in early 70s, Raj has given an in-depth account of the brand.

Royal Enfield, popularly known as Bullet—which enjoys heavy demand from army, policemen, doodhwalas and farmers—was safeguarded by the protected Indian market only to hit a rock bottom once the market was liberalized with entry of Japanese brands in the country. Royal Enfield which was plagued with engine seizure, electrical failures, snapping of clutch cable and oil leaks to name a few was facing a severe competence from others. Unable to sustain the brand, Madras Motors sold Royal Enfield to Vikram Lal’s Eicher Group—who was desperate to add a consumer brand to the company’s rather commercial portfolio lineup—at INR 3.5 crore.

Author: Amrit Raj

In the initial years, even under Eicher Group, Royal Enfield failed to succeed. However, the brand got its facelift under the leadership of Siddhartha Lal who took over the reign of the company in 2000. The book continues to narrate how under Siddhartha’s young and dynamic leadership Royal Enfield tasted success. From selling 24,000 bikes a year before Siddhartha was handed the reins of Royal Enfield to selling 8,20,000 in 2017-18, Siddhartha’s bold decisions, his choice of hiring talent for key positions, and marketing the brand have played pivotal roles.

The brand which once aspired to reach the glory of Harley Davidson surpassed its sales number in 2015. The book narrates how the launch of Classic in 2009 unfolded a new chapter in the history of the brand, returning back the brand’s roots by opening a technology centre in the UK and launching of made from the scratch, Himalayan.

The book concludes with an open-ended question to see whether the brand which is exporting its bikes in 50 countries including the US, the UK and several other European countries will be able to emulate its Indian success overseas, and keeps readers hungry for more.

As the book will soon be turned into a Web series, it will be interesting to watch how the pages will be turned into motion pictures.