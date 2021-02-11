7 Valentine's Day Gifting Ideas for Him

February 11, 2021 3 min read

Finding a perfect gift for your man can really be a task sometimes. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, if you are struggling to find the perfect gift for him, we can make your shopping less stressful with some of our favourite picks. Get the perfect present for your man, whether you’ve been together for 30 years or three weeks. We’ve narrowed down some great options to consider, each gift based on his personality type. So scroll down and take your decision according to his disposition.



1. For the systematic one



With a new year comes a fresh start. Valentine’s day is the most cherished occasions for couples. If your man is the one who likes to keep things organized then this year gift your man a Leather Organiser along with a handspun pure Khadi Scarf or Fine Wool Scarf.



2. For the one who loves to travel



Valentines calls for a surprise. If you and your partner likes to travel then surprise your love with this premium leather luggage tag that comes in a beautiful box along with a notebook cum journal in a variety of stunning art prints. Perfect for him to take on his next trip.



3. For the sartorial one



For an understated partner, who likes to keep things low key, Let your man make a style statement with this stunning pocket square and cufflinks set that he can pair up with his suit or tuxedo, adding a colorful twist to his outfit.



4. For a perfect gentleman



Welcome your partner to the Gentlemen’s Club by gifting him a box full of goodies, including a handspun khadi scarf, silk pocket square, sterling silver cufflinks, and to make it even more special gift him the timex switch it up collection wrist watch.

5. For the stylish one



This time let your man steal the lights instead of you. A silk tie and pocket square with cufflinks set in its brightest colors is the perfect gift for a stylish gentleman who wants to add a sophisticated finishing touch to his look.



6. For the fashion-forward one



If your man is someone who loves experimenting with his style, then give him accessories like brooches or bracelets from Daniel Wellington to ehhance a sense of chic to his outfits.



7. For a fitness enthusiast



When it comes to fitness tech items, fitness trackers are likely to come to your mind almost immediately. Suitable for people across age groups, they not only count your daily steps but also give you a sporty look. You can get many options within your budget. Some of these include Mi Smart Band 5, AmazfitBip U, Redmi Smart Bands, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, etc.