TikTok Signs Agreement With UEFA as Global Sponsor of Euro 2020

They are the first digital platform to sponsor one of the UEFA tournaments, in addition to having broadcast rights to soccer matches.
Image credit: UEFA

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Union of European Football Associations ( UEFA ) announced on Thursday that the short video social network TikTok announced that it will be the sponsor of the Euro 2020 Championship that has been rescheduled for this June.

With this, TikTok becomes the first digital platform to sponsor one of the UEFA tournaments, in addition to having broadcast rights to football matches.

"We look forward to working closely with TikTok to offer fans around the world a unique and innovative experience, giving them the opportunity to connect and share their passion," said UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein in a statement .

For the tournament, where 24 European countries will face each other, it will launch special filters, challenges, hashtags, special sounds and TikTok LIVEs.

Europcopa 2020 was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

