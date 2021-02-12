Learn About Mary Kay's Digital Transformation

February 12, 2021 2 min read

"You can do it" are the three words that were instilled in the young Mary Kay Ash, one of the first women to break the glass ceiling. With the firm belief that the possibilities are limitless, 56 years ago this American businesswoman founded her beauty company with three goals: to develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer compelling products, and make the world a better place.

Mary Kay Ash's dream continues to shine. Today it has grown into a multi-million dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. The firm is committed to empowering women and their families, which is why it constantly invests in the manufacture of cutting-edge products for skin care, cosmetics and fragrances, as well as promoting cancer research, among other initiatives.

And to stay at the forefront in this era when digitization is no longer an option, it launched its new Suite13 experiential e-commerce platform and its Skin Analyzer analysis tool, with which it seeks to continue supporting all its independent consultancies to achieve the success through new competitive advantages.

Mexico is the first country to have access to Suite13, a tool that leverages the use of augmented reality to digitize Mary Kay's first virtual showroom. With it, consultants will be able to achieve a closer relationship with their consumers. Through this platform, the brand will offer more information about its philosophy and the details of its products.



Photo: Mary Kay

Artificial intelligence at the service of the skin

Skin Analyzer, which integrates with Suite13 is the other release. Through artificial intelligence (AI) it offers an analysis of the needs of the skin. It is supported by a database with more than half a million photographs, which compare the age of the skin according to the gender and age of the people.

In Mexico, more than 35,000 consulting firms are conducting this analysis with their clients. More than 188,000 analyzes have been performed. You can live the new Suite13 experience here.



Courtesy Mary Kay