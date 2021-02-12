News and Trends

Lyft Makes It Easier to Get Friends and Family Members to Vaccinations

Order and pay for trips for loved ones with just a few taps.
Image credit: Lyft | Getty Images

Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Transportation — or lack thereof — is an issue for many people during the pandemic. But Lyft wants to help. The ridesharing service introduced a new way for people to remotely support loved ones trying to get to necessary appointments.

Whether assisting a parent to their first vaccine appointment or ensuring an elderly uncle makes it home from a check-up, Rides for Others provides the requestor and passenger full access to real-time trip details.

Lyft's latest addition simplifies the process of calling rides for friends and family. Just open the app's search function, tap "Me" at the top of the screen, choose an existing person or "Add rider" (the recipient must have their own Lyft account) and follow the prompts. Once you've entered the pickup location and destination, send them on their merry way (all the while tracking the ride from your app).

Image credit: lyft

"As we remain physically distanced from one another, Rides for Others allows individuals to easily help their parents, grandparents, or other loved ones travel to essential destinations like vaccine centers, grocery stores and non-emergency medical care," a company blog post said. It also gives riders and drivers "clarity about the identity of the other person in the car," reduces confusing pick-ups and allows both parties to rate each other after the trip.

Those folks looking to manage an entire household of people, meanwhile, can look forward to the Lyft Family tool. It's currently being piloted in California, Oregon and Washington and expected to roll out in the coming months. Up to six people can join one shared account with a designated payment method.

"The new Lyft Family tool will make it even easier for families to ride when they need to, share essential ride information, and keep track of ride expenses — all in one place," according to the blog.

These fresh features come just days after rival Uber teamed up with Walgreens to improve access to immunization among underserved people through educational programs, technology solutions and free transportation to clinics.

