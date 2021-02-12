These Are the New Coca-Cola Bottles Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

February 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In recent years, consumer interest and demand for reducing pollution rates has grown significantly. In this regard, and according to the Break Free From Plastic campaign, The Coca-Cola Company has been one of the main responsible for plastic pollution in the world.

Due to this, the multinational has committed since 2018 to produce recyclable packaging and to incorporate recycled materials in the production of its containers. And although the time limit for this ambitious goal was between 2025 and 2030, the company is already betting on eco-design (design oriented towards sustainable production).

So far, there will be two new presentations with which it is intended to use 100% recycled PET (rPET) and, at the same time, reduce the use of plastic by 20%. Therefore, these containers will have new sizes (one will be 591 ml and the other 390 ml).

It is worth mentioning that both versions are slightly larger than the can and smaller than the traditional plastic bottle. Likewise, it is expected that the new packaging will begin to arrive this month in some entities of the United States such as New York, Connecticut, California and Florida .