Recycling

These Are the New Coca-Cola Bottles Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

The multinational company has made a new bet on eco-design.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Are the New Coca-Cola Bottles Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Image credit: The Coca-Cola Company

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In recent years, consumer interest and demand for reducing pollution rates has grown significantly. In this regard, and according to the Break Free From Plastic campaign, The Coca-Cola Company has been one of the main responsible for plastic pollution in the world.

Due to this, the multinational has committed since 2018 to produce recyclable packaging and to incorporate recycled materials in the production of its containers. And although the time limit for this ambitious goal was between 2025 and 2030, the company is already betting on eco-design (design oriented towards sustainable production).

So far, there will be two new presentations with which it is intended to use 100% recycled PET (rPET) and, at the same time, reduce the use of plastic by 20%. Therefore, these containers will have new sizes (one will be 591 ml and the other 390 ml).

It is worth mentioning that both versions are slightly larger than the can and smaller than the traditional plastic bottle. Likewise, it is expected that the new packaging will begin to arrive this month in some entities of the United States such as New York, Connecticut, California and Florida .

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recycling

How to Recycle Your Technology

Sustainability

Taylor Stitch Makes Us Rethink Our Wardrobe

Green Business

The Future Is Green and Growing Fast