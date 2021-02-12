Trademarks

Corona and Burger King Will Make a Home Wedding Possible This Valentine's Day

The companies launched a call through social networks to find three couples and marry them.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Last year both brands presented the alliance "La Unión de Dos Reinos" to enjoy a combination of unique flavors of grilled meat with the quality of Corona.
  • The winners will be selected through a dynamic on social networks and will only be valid for Mexico City.

Corona Ligera presents by the hand of Burger King® “La Unión a Domicilio”, a call to marry three couples in Mexico City on February 14th who had to postpone their wedding in 2020.

The beer and the fast food chain launch a call through social networks for the couple to share why they could not get married; the three best stories will be the winners of a marriage bond with a civil judge who will visit the couple's home.

Without guests and only the delivery man as a witness, the marriage will be carried out under all security protocols with a space enabled to carry out the union at home; In addition, the newlywed couple will celebrate with a Whopper® and Light Crown combo.

Image: courtesy of Corona and Burger King.

“Corona Ligera is the perfect drink to savor a delicious grilled burger. Undoubtedly “La Unión a Domicilio” is the combination of two flavor icons to give couples a unique moment this February 14, directly in their homes and without leaving home, ”said Clarissa Pantoja, director of Corona in Mexico.

To participate, the couple in love must register and fill out a form on the official page of the contest . Subsequently, the companies will marry the winners at home this Valentine's Day.

