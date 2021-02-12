Bitcoin

Bitcoin exceeds $ 47,000 and sets a new record

This level achieved that the digital asset will exceed its record set on Monday, February 8, after Tesla announced the investment of 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Bitcoin surpassed $ 47,000 on Thursday, February 11, and set a new record. The cryptocurrency rose 7.9 percent and reached a price of $ 47,837.74.

This level achieved that the digital asset will exceed its record imposed on Monday, February 8, after Tesla announced the investment of 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency.

According to El Financiero , eToro analyst Simon Peters commented that these types of assets were entering the realms of traditional finance at an astonishing rate.

Image: Depositphotos.com

On the other hand, Mastercard, described them as "stable coins" that constantly combine their value with other assets such as the US dollar.

Mastercard has given cryptocurrencies new credibility this week by announcing that it intends to start supporting payments using them on its network this year.

