Ai-Da, the first robot artist to exhibit herself

Ai-Da , a humanoid artificial intelligence robot, will exhibit a series of self-portraits that she created by "looking" into a worm with her cameras on her eyes. It sounds strange? A little bit, we will tell you how it works and why the idea came up.

The robot was named Ai-Da after the 19th century mathematician Ada Lovelace. According to its creators, it is capable of drawing real people using its camera eye and a pencil in hand.

How does it work

She 'looks' in the mirror that is integrated with her camera eyes and with the help of algorithm programs transforms it into coordinates. The hand of the artistic robotic, calculates a virtual route and interprets the coordinates to create the artwork.

Why an artistic robot

The idea for Ai-Da came from the owner of the Oxford art gallery, Aidan Meller and the art curator Lucy Seal.

Seal commented that the self-portraits are meant to be a critique of our current reliance on data-driven technology.

In an interview with The Sunday Times she said that “we live in a culture of selfies, but we are giving our data to the tech giants, who use it to predict our behavior. Through technology, we outsource our own decisions ”.

"The work invites us to think about artificial intelligence, technological uses and abuses in today's world."

His work will be exhibited at the Design Museum in London between May and June, if sanitary conditions permit. However, this would be the second exhibition, in 2019 the robot was presented and explored the limits between artificial intelligence, technology and organic life in drawing, painting, sculpture and video art.