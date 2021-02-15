Reopening of gyms in CDMX, these will be the measures

February 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the return of Mexico City to Semáforo Naranja, starting this week, various establishments such as theaters, churches, gyms, swimming pools and other sports spaces will be able to reopen. However, all health measures against COVID-19 established by the authorities must be complied with.

The news was released by the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco). Likewise, Fadlala Akabani, head of Sedeco, commented that the intention is to maintain a balance between economic reactivation, public health and reopening (the latter are part of the Activate without Risk program).

In addition, Sedeco requested that those who resume operations register and comply with the necessary measures through the CDMX Government page . Thanks to this, around two thousand gyms and sports clubs in the CDMX will be able to restart activities. Next, we tell you what are the measures that you should consider as a user.

What are the measures for the reopening of gyms?

These spaces may provide service from Tuesday to Sunday and with a schedule from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Access must be scheduled by appointment.

It is necessary that the use of QR code be implemented.

The use of face masks will be mandatory.

Group activities are not allowed.

The training time should be 40 minutes.

Regarding gyms and swimming pools that are in closed spaces, it was mentioned that they could also reopen. However, the training sessions must be one by one and there must be a minimum distance of four meters. For its part, in the pools, individual classes can be taught with a distance of two lanes between users.