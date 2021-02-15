CDMX

Reopening of gyms in CDMX, these will be the measures

Starting this week, gyms, swimming pools, sports clubs and other spaces will be able to reopen. Attention will be by appointment and maximum of 40 minutes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reopening of gyms in CDMX, these will be the measures
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the return of Mexico City to Semáforo Naranja, starting this week, various establishments such as theaters, churches, gyms, swimming pools and other sports spaces will be able to reopen. However, all health measures against COVID-19 established by the authorities must be complied with.

The news was released by the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco). Likewise, Fadlala Akabani, head of Sedeco, commented that the intention is to maintain a balance between economic reactivation, public health and reopening (the latter are part of the Activate without Risk program).

In addition, Sedeco requested that those who resume operations register and comply with the necessary measures through the CDMX Government page . Thanks to this, around two thousand gyms and sports clubs in the CDMX will be able to restart activities. Next, we tell you what are the measures that you should consider as a user.

What are the measures for the reopening of gyms?

  • These spaces may provide service from Tuesday to Sunday and with a schedule from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Access must be scheduled by appointment.
  • It is necessary that the use of QR code be implemented.
  • The use of face masks will be mandatory.
  • Group activities are not allowed.
  • The training time should be 40 minutes.

Regarding gyms and swimming pools that are in closed spaces, it was mentioned that they could also reopen. However, the training sessions must be one by one and there must be a minimum distance of four meters. For its part, in the pools, individual classes can be taught with a distance of two lanes between users.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CDMX

The Reopening of Shopping Centers in Mexico City Begins

CDMX

'We open or we die': 13,500 restaurants in CDMX go bankrupt

CDMX

It remains at an orange traffic light in CDMX and they call to recreate the tradition of the day of the dead from home