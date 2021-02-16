Here's All About Launch Of the First Blockchain-Based Game Idea Platform

February 16, 2021 3 min read

Playway—one of the biggest game producer in Poland—listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched the first platform that uses blockchain technology for acquiring ideas for new video games. Thanks to the newly launched Need for Game Idea platform (available at www.pway.io), Playway wants to acquire ideas for new titles from game players around the world. Its will be produced by development studios that are part of the PlayWay Group, which consists of over 200 development teams concentrated in 120 companies. Idea makers will be rewarded in PWAY tokens, digital tokens, based on Ethereum blockchain.

The platform will also play one more important function, it will integrate and activate the multi-million Playway games fans around the world, enabling the purchase (exclusively for PWAYs) of unique products and services related to the games of the PlayWay Group and the impact on the development of the platform.

After registering on the platform, using their Steam account, users will be able to submit their ideas for games. Each user will be able to submit only one idea for which he will receive 1 PWAY token. The authors of the best game ideas will be invited to further work on the concept of the game. They, after concluding an agreement transferring the copyright to the concept, will receive immediately 100 PWAYs, as well as a 5 per cent share in the profits from the sale of the game-based on the submitted concept, if it is finally implemented and released.

Groundbreking ideas for games are one of the most valuable assets for us. Playway specializes in the production of low and medium-budget games. Production usually takes one and a half or two years and in the case of the most interesting ideas, it can bring very significant profits. It is worth to mention Car Mechanic Simulator or House Flipper, which earned several million dollars each. We are able to produce 200 games simultaneously. We want to use the full potential of our fans, enabling them to create their dream games and many unique activities within the Playway gaming community, comments Marek Parzyński, president of Pway from the PlayWay Group, developing the PWAY concept.

Unlike many ICO projects, the company will not raise funds from the market. The company's goal is to get interesting game ideas from players. The only source of the supply of PWAY tokens will be the authors of the game ideas (1 and 100 tokens) and the few developers of the platform. Profits from the games (5 per cent) will be paid in PWAY tokens, which the company will buy from the market (crypto exchanges) and send to the authors of game ideas.

PWAY token will be listed on crypto exchanges very soon, so stay tuned.