Tata Communications Partners With Google Cloud

February 16, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications on Tuesday announced its partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses.

With this partnership, the Indian telecommunications company has further expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

The alliance will enable organizations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO-managed Cloud while providing them ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration, and ongoing operational support.

As a Google Cloud India partner, Tata Communications will support organizations with services across infrastructure modernization, data centre transformation, application modernization, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments, and more.

Tata Communications IZO-Managed Cloud provides the right expertise, infrastructure, and support services to drive business growth and improve performance.

Tata Communications’ IZO Cloud Command portal offers a single-pane-of-glass orchestration tool that integrates different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard and simplifies the management and orchestration of the IT estate, offering a unified cloud experience. It provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilization (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity, the statement said.

“The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimize their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure,” said Rajesh Awasthi, global head of cloud and managed hosting services, Tata Communications. “As organizations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control, and security of their data and applications.”

With the current global scenario, there is wider recognition for business resilience and agility that the cloud enables; most businesses are now beginning to explore a cloud-first model. DevOps, a set of practices that combine software development and IT operations, has become an important requirement for enterprises. To make applications future-ready, businesses are modernizing them by leveraging Containers and Kubernetes (an open-source platform for container orchestration), as they offer businesses the scalability and portability they need to be agile and build a competitive edge, enabling self-service provisioning and capacity-on-demand with ease.

Tata Communications’ services can manage Kubernetes on Google Cloud platform that can enable application modernization seamlessly, which is an essential need as enterprises graduate in the hybrid multi-cloud environments, it further said.

“The true test of 2021 will be how organizations adopt a cloud-first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale,” added Amitabh Jacob, head of partners and alliances, Google Cloud India.

Tata Communications’ cloud capabilities are underpinned by 14 cloud nodes along with its tier-I network, which carries around 30 per cent of the world’s Internet routes.

More than 60 per cent of Indian organizations plan to leverage cloud platforms for digital innovation, as they re-strategize their IT spending plans. Tata Communications and Google Cloud India together have market-leading capabilities across a spectrum of services for customers looking to reframe their business blueprint, according to an IDC survey.