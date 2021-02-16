My11Circle Appoints VVS Laxman As Brand Ambassador

February 16, 2021 2 min read

Online gaming company Games24x7 on Tuesday announced to have appointed former India cricketer VVS Laxman as a brand ambassador of fantasy sports platform My11Circle.

Laxman joins former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan to fortify My11Circle's 'Play with Champions' plan.

"I am delighted to partner with My11Circle, a truly innovative fantasy sports brand in India. India is a cricket-loving nation, and over the last few years, fantasy cricket has gained popularity as an immersive form of entertainment. My11Circle's ability to understand and respond to user needs has helped it become a household name in less than two years of its launch. I am excited to start this journey as it gives me a chance to relive the thrill of the good old days of playing in the stadium and stay connected with millions of cricket fans on My11Circle,” VVS Laxman, brand ambassador, My11Circle.

The fantasy sports platform allows a player to make a team and play directly with renowned cricketers is trusted by more than 16 million skill gamers since its inception in 2019 for playing fantasy cricket and football online.

Laxman will be making his team on the platform and players from all over India can test their skills and knowledge of the game against Laxman's team for a rush of action, thrill, and higher rewards, the company said.

"Over 16 million sports enthusiasts have already trusted us since 2019, making us the country's fastest-growing fantasy sports platform. We are delighted to welcome legendary Indian cricketer Mr. Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman as a new Champion in the 'Play with Champions' family. Our skill gaming community has enjoyed testing their skills against Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Mr. Shane Watson, and Mr. Rashid Khan. With Mr. Laxman's appointment, we will continue to engage our existing users and extend awesome game-playing experiences to more and more fantasy sports enthusiasts with www.my11circle.com," added Saroj Panigrahi, vice-president, My11Circle.

With a community of over 70 million skill gamers, the online gaming company has also ventured into the competitive casual games space in the United States and will continue to grow internationally and domestically through its innovative games.